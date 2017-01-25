Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

What Barack Obama Really Said In Speech Vicki Yohe Mentioned [EXCLUSIVE]

18 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Gospel singer Vicki Yohe came under fire over the weekend for posting a meme proclaiming that Jesus was back in the White House now that Donald Trump is president. Mortified and regretful, she took the post down and wrote out a public apology. Then, she explained to Erica Campbell where her head was when she made the decision to post the meme, citing a Barack Obama speech in which she heard him say America was “no longer a Christian nation.”


However, if you listen to the speech just a little bit further, that’s not exactly what Barack meant. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Vicki Yohe Explains Why She Posted Controversial Pro-Trump Meme [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: How Michelle Obama Became A Fashion Icon [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Michelle Obama Reveals What She Will Miss Most About Being First Lady [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Obama’s Commencement Speeches From 2009 To 2015

21 photos Launch gallery

Obama’s Commencement Speeches From 2009 To 2015

Continue reading What Barack Obama Really Said In Speech Vicki Yohe Mentioned [EXCLUSIVE]

Obama’s Commencement Speeches From 2009 To 2015

america , Barack Obama , Christian , Donald Trump , Nation , speech , Vicki Yohe

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago