Proposed Healthcare Reform Plan To Affect Those With Pre-Existing Conditions

Amid mounted pressure from President Trump’s team, Congress may make another attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. According to the Center for American Progress, under a new proposed deal, states could eliminate protections for individuals who have pre-existing health conditions.

Repealing protections for people with pre-existing health conditions could be on Congress’ agenda as early as next week. Facing pressure from the Trump administration, Congress may be ready once again to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or ACA. This time around, Congress is discussing including an amendment that would allow insurance companies in the individual market to charge higher rates to consumers based on health status.

Under the deal that was leaked, states would be able to waive protections for pre-existing conditions for any reason, as long as they set up a high-risk pool or participated in a federal risk-sharing program. Before the ACA, all but seven states allowed insurance companies to charge higher premiums to people with pre-existing conditions.

Without pre-existing condition protections, health care would become prohibitively expensive for those who need it most. People with asthma, a relatively minor chronic condition, would face a markup of about $4,000 for coverage, while those with severe illnesses such as heart trouble or cancer would face premiums tens of thousands of dollars above standard rates.

The costs of health insurance varies by state, reports the outlet. According to the Center for American Progress, nearly 130 million non-elderly citizens have pre-existing conditions and would have to shell out thousands of dollars in additional expenses to have healthcare coverage.

SOURCE: Center for American Progress

