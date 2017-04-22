K.Michelle Comes For Loni Love After Angela Yee’s Visit & Loni Claps Back

had words foraftertalked about their run-in on “The Real.” Butgave just as good as she got.

This week, The Breakfast Club host pulled double duty as she sat down at the table with the ladies of The Real to be a guest host. During Angela‘s run this week, she briefly talked about that argument she got in with K.Michelle last year on The Breakfast Club.

As Angela recalls, the whole thing was like a scene out of Love & Hip Hop. K.Michelle started fussing at her, but Angela tried to diffuse the situation by just not giving it any energy.

“My whole thing is this,” Angela said, “If you start talking to me crazy, I’m not engaging in that. I’m just not saying anything.”

And she ended the clip implying K.Michelle probably doesn’t need to expect anymore invites to her radio show, stating, “Just don’t come to the show again. If you have a problem, don’t come.”



Loni (and the rest of the cast) applauded Angela for her approach. She thought it was a mature way to handle the situation.

Well, something about the clip must have struck a nerve with K.Michelle because she took aim at Loni next.

“U should shut yo heavy neck a*s up playing with me @lonilov UR NOT FUNNY,” K.Michelle snapped. “The only thing funny about you is your struggle A*s face ham hock.”

K.Michelle probably wasn’t expecting Loni to come back with a challenge, though. “Come on #thereal and say it girl,” Loni responded. “Now don’t you trot to @WendyWilliams first!”

Flip through for their entire exchange.

