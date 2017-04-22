Florida State Senator Resigns After Racist Rant

NewsOne Staff

Florida State Senator Frank Artiles resigned Friday after he went on a racist rant referring to colleagues as the N-word, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Artiles was at a members-only club in Tallahassee on Monday when he went on a profanity-laden tirade. Speaking with fellow state Sens. Audrey Gibson (D) and Perry Thurston (D), who are both black, Artiles reportedly said that “six n****rs” had helped get Senate President Joe Negron (R) elected. Negron is white.