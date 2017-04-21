Meet Glennis Grace. Apparently, she’s from the Netherlands and stole Whitney Houston’s voice.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @TheLightNC
The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston
16 photos Launch gallery
The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston
1. Rest In Peace Bobbi Kristina BrownSource:Instagram 1 of 16
2. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 2 of 16
3. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 3 of 16
4. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 4 of 16
5. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love5 of 16
6. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love6 of 16
7. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love7 of 16
8. A Mother/ Daughter’s Lovev8 of 16
9. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 9 of 16
10. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 10 of 16
11. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 11 of 16
12. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 12 of 16
13. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love13 of 16
14. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love14 of 16
15. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love15 of 16
16. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love16 of 16
Latest…
- Who is Glennis Grace? The Woman Who Stole Whitney Houston’s Voice
- Farewell To An Icon: Remembering Some Of Prince’s Most Iconic Performances
- Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With His Student Has Been Arrested
- Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment; Charges Local Media Outlet With Sloppy Reporting!
comments – Add Yours