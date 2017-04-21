Local
Man Fatally Shot On NC A&T Campus

A man was found shot to death late Thursday night on the campus of North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.

Greensboro police reported that the man was shot after he approached a visitor with a handgun and a brief struggle.  The visitor notified authorities of the incident.

The woman was not shot, and the man fled the scene.

Campus police said the man was found and taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he died from a gunshot wound. It was unclear if the bullet was the one shot from the gun during the struggle between the visitor and the armed man.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text “badboyz” to 274637.

