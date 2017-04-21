Entertainment News
Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead In Car

Cuba Gooding Sr., lead singer from Main Ingredient and the father of Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., was found dead in his car in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

According to multiple law enforcement sources Gooding Sr.’s body was found unresponsive in a car parked on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, California. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is pending but officials said there was no indication of foul play.

Gooding Sr. and the Main Ingredient was best known for their 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool.”

