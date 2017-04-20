Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: I Don’t Like Sin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he really, really, doesn’t like sin. He takes great measures to make sure he isn’t tempted by sin, either, and not just in his actions. He actually stays away from certain words to avoid “sin.”

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

