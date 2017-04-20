GRIFF’s Prayer: I Don’t Like Sin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he really, really, doesn’t like sin. He takes great measures to make sure he isn’t tempted by sin, either, and not just in his actions. He actually stays away from certain words to avoid “sin.”

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Stay In Your Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Celebrating 22 Years Of Comedy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: “Lord, I Can’t Get Dragged Off No Plane” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]