TheSunkenPlace: Black Fox News Contributor Says Black Shooter Killing White Men Is ‘Legacy of Obama’

Why is it when Fox News invites Black folks to be on they find the ones who truly hate their own people?

During Thursday morning’s Fox & Friends, contributor and conservative talk radio host Kevin Jackson really showed out trying to blame former President Obama for the shooting in Fresno that involved a Black Muslim man.

When the host asked Jackson about Kori Ali Muhammad killing three white men on Tuesday, he replied: “This is a ‘difecta’, if you will, in terms of the legacy of Obama. We got a Black man killing white people. He’s killing in the name of Islam.”

He continued, “The only thing that’s missing from this equation, and I’m glad it didn’t happen, is that he targeted law enforcement. That would have been the trifecta.”

Jackson also had words for the police who said that these killings weren’t racially motivated. He believes this a “trick” by liberals “to force the public to pick either race or religion in an effort to push a narrative that Islam is a religion of peace,” Mediaite wrote.

“It’s a typical sort of narrative of the left to say pick one. They’re saying pick one. You can’t have terror and you can’t have race at the same time.”

Last Jackson also tried to blame Obama for shootings of Dallas police.

Boy bye. Obama had nothing to do with these men’s heinous actions.

SOURCE: Mediaite; Media Matters

