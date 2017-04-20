Iyanla Vanzant Brings The Past To The Present For Neffe In This Exclusive Sneak Peek Of “Fix My Life”

In this exclusive clip of ‘Iyanla Fix My Life,’ Neffe is forced to face her past and confront it head on. Neffe is infuriated that her husband brought up an abusive situation that happened between them years ago, but Iyanla reinforces that the ‘past is present’ right now. Reality check for real.

‘Iyanla Fix My Life’ airs Saturday, 9/8c on OWN.

RELATED LINKS

CHICK CHAT: Iyanla Vanzant Defines ‘Guttersnipe’ & Talks ‘Fix My Life’

Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A ‘Guttersnipe’ On Explosive Season Teaser

Iyanla Vanzant Says Oppression Only Has Power Over You If You Let It; Black Twitter Snaps Off

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: