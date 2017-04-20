Entertainment News
Iyanla Vanzant Brings The Past To The Present For Neffe In This Exclusive Sneak Peek Of “Fix My Life”

The Light NC staff
In this exclusive clip of ‘Iyanla Fix My Life,’ Neffe is forced to face her past and confront it head on. Neffe is infuriated that her husband brought up an abusive situation that happened between them years ago, but Iyanla reinforces that the ‘past is present’ right now. Reality check for real.

‘Iyanla Fix My Life’ airs Saturday, 9/8c on OWN.

 

