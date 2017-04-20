Mr. Griffin: What About Forgiveness, Though? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Mr. Griffin: What About Forgiveness, Though?

The Light NC staff
In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF explains that wisdom comes through prayer. He talks about a man he knows who didn’t necessarily live life by God’s word. His three sons and his ex-wife aren’t too fond of him, and now, in his old age, he needs a kidney, and nobody is eager to make that sacrifice to help him out. GRIFF called up his friend and asked him if he knows Christ.

GRIFF introduced his friend to the sinner’s prayer, which calls out to God, relinquishes control to Him, and asks for forgiveness and understanding. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of GRIFF’s powerful message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

