Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With His Student Has Been Arrested

Authorities said Thursday that a Tennessee teacher who was suspected of kidnapping a 15 year student and on the run for fives has been arrested California. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday that the student Elizabeth Thomas, was found safe.

