Janet Jackson Shares Photo Of Baby

Melissa Wade
Sergio Rossi Presentation - Cocktail - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Vincenzo Lombardo / Getty

Janet gave birth to son Eissa, in January and has just recently split from her Billionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana who are now on their way to a divorce.

Reports say, although Janet is going through this split she and the baby are doing fine.

Just recently Miss Jackson took to Instagram to share the adorable first pic of her baby boy in a sweet mother-son snap.

“My baby and me after nap time,” the 50-year-old singer captioned the touching shot of her 3-month-old son yawning, while she gives him a kiss on the forehead.

Click Here to see picture.

eissa , Janet Jackson son , Wissam Al Mana

