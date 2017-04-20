Serena Williams Is Pregnant

A spokesperson for Serena Williams has confirmed that she is indeed pregnant and that she and fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child sometime this fall.

The news broke Wednesday after Williams offered up a side profile shot of herself in a yellow swimsuit with a caption that read “20 weeks” in a Snapchat posting that quickly disappeared.

That means Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: