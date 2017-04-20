National News
Serena Williams Is Pregnant

Melissa Wade
Serena Williams Signature Statement by HSN - Front Row - Spring 2016 Style360

Source: Grant Lamos IV / Getty

A spokesperson for Serena Williams has confirmed that she is indeed pregnant and that she and fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child sometime this fall.
Serena Williams NY Premiere Event

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

The news broke Wednesday after Williams offered up a side profile shot of herself in a yellow swimsuit with a caption that read “20 weeks” in a Snapchat posting that quickly disappeared.
That means Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January.
