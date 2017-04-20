Shake Our Heads: Another Fox News Anchor Facing Lawsuit

Shake Our Heads: Another Fox News Anchor Facing Lawsuit

Charles Payne may have to pay out $50,000 for breaking a book contract after Bill O'Reilly was fired from the network.

The Light NC staff
Another Fox News anchor is facing a lawsuit after Bill O’Reilly was fired from the network for sexual harassment scandal, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News

This time, it’s “Making Money” anchor and “Cashin’ In” panelist Charles Payne who is being sued, by a Manhattan book publisher for allegedly cashing in on a $50,000 advance and failing to deliver a manuscript.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Hachette Book Group claims Payne was under contract to write a book “about his experiences in rising from poverty to build a successful life.”

…But when Payne’s deadline approached, he told Hachette he would not be delivering the manuscript, according to court papers. “Payne has failed and refused to repay the $50,000,” according to the lawsuit.

Payne’s lawsuit comes amid Fox News taking a lot of heat for a sexual harassment scandal involving O’Reilly, who was fired from the network and replaced by Tucker Carlson Wednesday, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Read about O’Reilly’s end at Fox on NewsOne.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsThe San Diego Union-Tribune

