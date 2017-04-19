Get Up Erica
Sarah Jakes Roberts On How Social Media Messes With Us [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Sarah Jakes Roberts chatted with Erica Campbell about her new book, “Don’t Settle For Safe,” which follows her memoir, “Lost & Found.” She says in her first book, she made decision to end toxic relationships and not be governed by fears and insecurities. After that, she realized she wanted to share tools with the community on taking past stories and using them as wisdom and motivation moving forward.

She talks about the challenges she went through as a pastor’s daughter, and expresses gratefulness about not having to come of age in the social media era. Still, she says, the voices in her own head were more dangerous than what anyone on social media could say to her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

