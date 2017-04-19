Faith Walking: Let’s Love One Another & Spend Time Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains why it is crucial to truly connect with our loved ones. That means taking the time out to get together and really spend time together, not just communicate through texts and social media.
Even the bible says “let us not neglect our meeting together,” especially in today’s crazy times, when lives our being lost in such terribly unpredictable and strange ways. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
