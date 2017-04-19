Love Talking: I’ve Made It Through Heartbreak [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that she’s made it through breakups, and thus, bounced back from heartbreak more than once before. When we get our heart broken, especially when we’re young, we often feel like we’ll never love again. But the world is big, and time heals- heartbreak won’t last forever.

You have to learn to heal, whether its through receiving an apology, or making a peace with a situation on their own. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

