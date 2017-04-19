Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Why You Wanna Be So Sexy? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages us to think about what we post on our social media pages, and why. What part of you do you chose to showcase? Erica speaks specifically about women who only post photos in their signature sexy pose, rather than using social media to show a broad picture of who you are, what you care about, and what your work is about.

Live a real life not a social media life, Erica says. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Being An Invisible Mom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: As For Me And My House, We Will Serve The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Get Thee Behind Me, Satan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

41 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell , ericaism , selfies , Sexy , social media

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of a Princess
 6 days ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 5 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16