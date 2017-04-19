Ericaism: Why You Wanna Be So Sexy? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages us to think about what we post on our social media pages, and why. What part of you do you chose to showcase? Erica speaks specifically about women who only post photos in their signature sexy pose, rather than using social media to show a broad picture of who you are, what you care about, and what your work is about.
Live a real life not a social media life, Erica says. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Ericaism: Being An Invisible Mom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Ericaism: As For Me And My House, We Will Serve The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Ericaism: Get Thee Behind Me, Satan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
41 photos Launch gallery
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
1.Source:Getty 1 of 41
2.Source:Promotional 2 of 41
3.Source:Getty 3 of 41
4.Source:Getty 4 of 41
5.Source:Getty 5 of 41
6.Source:Getty 6 of 41
7.Source:Getty 7 of 41
8.Source:Getty 8 of 41
9.Source:Getty 9 of 41
10.Source:Getty 10 of 41
11.Source:Getty 11 of 41
12.Source:Getty 12 of 41
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 41
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 41
15.Source:Instagram 15 of 41
16.Source:Instagram 16 of 41
17.Source:Instagram 17 of 41
18.Source:Instagram 18 of 41
19.Source:Instagram 19 of 41
20.Source:Instagram 20 of 41
21.Source:Instagram 21 of 41
22.22 of 41
23.23 of 41
24.Source:Instagram 24 of 41
25.Source:Instagram 25 of 41
26.Source:Instagram 26 of 41
27.Source:Instagram 27 of 41
28.Source:Instagram 28 of 41
29.Source:Instagram 29 of 41
30.Source:Instagram 30 of 41
31.Source:Instagram 31 of 41
32.Source:Instagram 32 of 41
33.Source:Instagram 33 of 41
34.Source:Instagram 34 of 41
35.Source:Instagram 35 of 41
36.Source:Instagram 36 of 41
37.Source:Instagram 37 of 41
38.Source:Instagram 38 of 41
39. Wow we were young!!!! This is exactly 20 years ago.... Together for 20... This May we'll celebrate 15 years on marriage.. #GodIs #SoGood #WE15 @imericacampbellSource:Instagram 39 of 41
40. #TBT me and @imericacampbell first Valentine's Day ©1997.... Photo Credit @teddyandtinaSource:Instagram 40 of 41
41. I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbellSource:Instagram 41 of 41
comments – Add Yours