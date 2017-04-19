Ericaism: Why You Wanna Be So Sexy? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages us to think about what we post on our social media pages, and why. What part of you do you chose to showcase? Erica speaks specifically about women who only post photos in their signature sexy pose, rather than using social media to show a broad picture of who you are, what you care about, and what your work is about.

Follow @GetUpErica

Live a real life not a social media life, Erica says. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Being An Invisible Mom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: As For Me And My House, We Will Serve The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Get Thee Behind Me, Satan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]