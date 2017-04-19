National News
Aaron Hernandez Found Dead In Jail Cell

Melissa Wade
Double Murder Trial Of Former Patriots Player Aaron Hernandez

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley this morning.

The Department of Corrections in Massachusetts is reporting that Hernandez was discovered hanged in his single cell by corrections officers around 3 a.m by using his bedsheet and attached it to his cell window.

Officials tried to save his life and he was taken to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead around 4 a.m.

