Facebook Killer Caught After Visiting McDonald’s

Melissa Wade
Cleveland Shooter Steve Stephens

Source: Handout / Cleveland PD

The man who shot  and killed an elderly man in Cleveland on Easter Sunday and posted it on facebook eluded officials for three days, was finally caught after ordering  a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and fries at McDonalds on Tuesday.

Suspect Steve Stephens pulled up to the drive-thru window of a McDonald’s restaurant outside Erie, Pennsylvania, and was recognized by the workers who called 911.  A supervisor tried stalling him by telling him his fries were delayed.

Police briefly pursued Stephens who then shot and killed himself.

Read more at WRAL.com

 

