Faith Walking: Jesus & The Rich Man [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that her church had an Easter production, and in that production a rich man came up to Jesus, and asked him how much it costs to get into heaven. In response, Jesus told him to sell everything he had. The rich man wasn’t very excited to hear that response, and so Jesus said “it is easier for a camel to walk through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter to the kingdom of God.”

When we have a lot of stuff, we also accumulate some pride, because we think we’ve got power. But the truth is, if your heart is really for God, your peace won’t come from anything material. Who you are shouldn’t be based on what you have. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

