GRIFF’s Prayer: Stay In Your Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says a prayer for everyone who went to church in good spirits to praise God. He says a prayer for all the people who, now that the week has started, have to be around folks who tempt them to come out their Jesus.

GRIFF prays that everyone remembers how good church felt this weekend, and that they use that to keep them in their Jesus as the work week starts up again. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

church , Easter , Griff , GRIFF'S prayer , Video

