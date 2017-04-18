Joy Living: Childlike Love, Childlike Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell explains that little kids have all the confidence in the world. You can’t tell a little girl she’s not a princess, or a little boy he’s not spiderman. When they believe they are something, you can’t tell them they aren’t. That confidence is something we sometimes lose when we become adults. But the sincerity, and joy of a child is beautiful to God, and we can certainly learn from that.
The truth is, we are children of God, and we are supposed to be childlike in our faith. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
