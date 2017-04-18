Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Joy Living: Childlike Love, Childlike Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell explains that little kids have all the confidence in the world. You can’t tell a little girl she’s not a princess, or a little boy he’s not spiderman. When they believe they are something, you can’t tell them they aren’t. That confidence is something we sometimes lose when we become adults. But the sincerity, and joy of a child is beautiful to God, and we can certainly learn from that.

The truth is, we are children of God, and we are supposed to be childlike in our faith. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Joy Living: I Love Confident Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Power Of Laughter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Understanding What Joy Is [EXCLUSIVE] 

Inside The Kids Choice Awards: Stars And Their Adorable Kids Hit The Orange Carpet

11 photos Launch gallery

Inside The Kids Choice Awards: Stars And Their Adorable Kids Hit The Orange Carpet

Continue reading Inside The Kids Choice Awards: Stars And Their Adorable Kids Hit The Orange Carpet

Inside The Kids Choice Awards: Stars And Their Adorable Kids Hit The Orange Carpet

 

Child , children , faith , Joy , joy living , joyliving , kids , love

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of a Princess
 5 days ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 5 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16