Love Talking: Can’t Address Everything [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that not everyone is going to give you the apology or the explanation that you desire. In these cases, Erica explains, she chooses to make peace with it on her own, rather than wait on the other person to make this move.

Not everything needs a whole long discussion in order to be dealt with. Erica makes it known that she’s not talking about swallowing things or holding things in, but rather, not waiting on anybody else in order to move on from something. Don’t give your joy away over some foolishness! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

