Ericaism: Being An Invisible Mom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about a time when she witnessed an actress perform a piece called “Invisible Mom.” In the piece, she talks about how kids, and other people sometimes overlook her presence unless it has to do with them needing her to do things for her. But as Erica points out, you can teach people how to treat you. In fact, you have the responsibility of being the authority on how you are treated.

Don’t sit in the middle of your own life and be invisible. Open yourself up to who you can really be- say something! Erica says moms, just like everyone else, have the responsibility to teach their children how to love them. You can (and should) require love of others. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

