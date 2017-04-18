Auntie Maxine Is Dragging Trump On Twitter Again, And It’s Great

California Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters, 78, once again called for Donald Trump‘s impeachment on Tuesday, describing him as contemptible, and raised questions about his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Check out her Tweets here:

The President is a liar, his actions are contemptible, & I'm going to fight everyday until he's impeached. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 18, 2017

Nothing in the past two weeks has changed anything about what we've learned about Manafort, C. Page, & the rest of Trump's #KremlinKlan — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 18, 2017

It can't be lost in the chaos that Trump's campaign is still under FBI investigation for colluding w/ Russians to undermine our democracy — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 18, 2017

Betsy DeVos rolled back student loan protections because exploitation is apparently what makes America great pic.twitter.com/bXPwFtRGEF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 18, 2017

Do you agree with Auntie Maxine? Sound off in comments.

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Maxine Waters Says Bill O’Reilly ‘Needs To Go To Jail’

Maxine Waters Fires Back At Bill O’Reilly For Childish, Racially-Tinged Comment