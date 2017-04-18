The Watts Hot Report: Lala & Carmelo Anthony Split, Tyrese Apologizes To Women, Ed Hartwell Possible Threat To His Child…

The saga continues between Keshia Knight Pulliam and her estranged husband Ed Hartwell. According to reports, Keshia filed court documents claiming she fears Ed may be a threat to their infant’s safety as he takes a daily cocktail of oxycontin, anti-depressants and other drugs.

If Keshia’s claims are true, isn’t it most likely she knew this before marrying and and having a child with Ed? So, what was once acceptable is now a threat. I guess…

It looks like one of sports and entertainment’s power couples is headed for splitsville. Lala and Carmelo Anthony are separated. Allegedly, Carmelo cheated on Lala with a stripper who is now pregnant.

That's a subtle nudge from Melania to remind Trump to lift his hand during the national anthem… https://t.co/P9XlYpjvcQ — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 17, 2017

IS TRUMP UNPATRIOTIC???

Oddly, the man that holds the highest office in the nation had to be nudged by his wife to place his hand over his heart during the national anthem. Will he be Kaepernicked or will this be glossed over like the rest of his offenses? By the way, we are still waiting for 45 to release his taxes to the public. I’m not holding my breath.

TYRESE HAS A CHANGE OF HEART…

It looks like all the backlash for his recent outrageous statements about women has forced Tyrese to have a change of heart. Yesterday, he posted this “heart-felt” apology. Are you here for it? Or, is it too little too late?

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: