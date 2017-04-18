Le’Andria “Bigger Than Me” [LYRIC VIDEO]



Grammy award winning gospel artist Le’Andria is releasing her new single, “Bigger Than Me,” an uplifting, funky song about self-acceptance and fearlessly pushing through the hard times. As if the song wasn’t already catchy enough, it comes in a cute and creative lyric video. Check out the video above to hear the bright and motivating new song for yourself!

RELATED: Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Tamela Mann “Change Me” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: