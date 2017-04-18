Get Up Erica
Le’Andria “Bigger Than Me” [LYRIC VIDEO]

The Light NC staff
Grammy award winning gospel artist Le’Andria is releasing her new single, “Bigger Than Me,” an uplifting, funky song about self-acceptance and fearlessly pushing through the hard times. As if the song wasn’t already catchy enough, it comes in a cute and creative lyric video. Check out the video above to hear the bright and motivating new song for yourself!

