Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, Can We Move Bible Study For “Empire”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
As the newly appointed head of the Members Relations Committee, it is Kev On Stage‘s job to relay all of the concerns of the church body to the pastor. In this letter, some of the bible study students are expressing their concerns about missing “Empire” on Wednesday nights because of class.

Because, you see, “Empire” is really good this season. Check out this funny exclusive video to hear the students’ full letter in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

