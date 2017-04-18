tax deadline freebies

Yes! Today is the final day to get those taxes done and in the mail, and here’s your reward. Food discounts.

Boston Market: On Tuesday, April 18, any guest who dines in-restaurant can purchase a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special. Offer includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with 2 sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Purchase a Big Bagel Bundle (a baker’s dozen and two tubs of cream cheese) for only $10.40. That’s a “deduction” of about $3.50. Valid April 12 – 19. Not valid at Old Raleigh, Raleigh-Durham Airport, Wakefield Commons locations. Get coupon from their website.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub at Firehouse Subs when you purchase a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink using the coupon. This offer is valid April 18-20. Get coupon from their Facebook page. If you are signed up for their rewards program, they also sent out an e-mail with the coupon.

Great American Cookies: Enjoy a FREE Regular Birthday Cake Cookie on Tuesday, April 18th at participating locations. One per customer. While supplies last. See the details on their Facebook page.

Hooters: From Saturday, April 15, through Tuesday, April 18, kids younger than 12 years old will receive one free Kids’ Meal with a purchase of $10 or more from an adult at participating Hooters locations nationwide. Kids have several options to choose from on the Hooters Kids’ Meal menu, including boneless and traditional wings, chicken strips, grilled cheese and sliders, all served with one side item and a beverage. The deal is limited to children younger than 12 years old and all children must be accompanied by an adult – limit one free Kids’ Meal per adult who spends $10 or more. Kids’ Meal menu options may vary per store. Participating locations will be listed at www.hooters.com/taxday-locations.pdf. Raleigh, Fayetteville and Burlington locations are all on the participating list.

Hungry Howie’s: Buy a large 1-topping pizza at regular menu price, get a medium 1-topping pizza for $0.15 using promo code TAXTIME. Deal valid for online and carryout purchases through 4/17 – 4/19 at participating locations.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Print a coupon for 10% off 1 or 2 adult entrees on 4/18/17. Not valid on alcohol purchase. See coupon at their website for details.

Quiznos: Receive a 10.40% deduction off any purchase on April 18 to loyalty members. And, Quiznos Fans who download the Toasty Points loyalty app will receive a free 4-inch sub upon download.

Noodles & Company: From Wednesday, April 12 – Tuesday, April 18, those who file their taxes digitally this year can receive $4 off any $10 purchase placed through order.noodles.com using the code “TAXDAY17” at checkout.

Office Depot/Office Max: Free shredding up to 5 lbs of documents with coupon through April 29. Get coupon from their website.

Planet Fitness: Free HydroMassage with coupon from 4/15 – 4/22. Get coupon from their website starting 4/15.

Schlotzsky’s: On Tuesday, April 18, get a FREE small The Original with purchase of chips & a medium drink at participating locations. See teh details on their Facebook page.

Sonic Drive-In: On Tuesday, April 18, Sonic is offering 1/2 Price Cheeseburgers. This offer is valid on single patty only.

National Parks: Get free entrance into the nations National Parks during the weekends of April 15-26 and April 22-23.

Source: WRAL.com

