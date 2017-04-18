Congratulations To Our April Pastor Of The Month

Congratulations to Pastor Janice F Thomas – Senior Pastor of His Kingdom Ministries in Durham on being voted our April Pastor of the month.

Listen for the Power Minute to feature Pastor Thomas and we will visit His Kingdom Ministries on a very special Sunday to present her with the Pastor of the Month Plaque.

Brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and The Light 103.9

Here’s more about Pastor Janice F. Thomas

Counselor, Teacher, Pastor, Revelator, Intercessor, Mother, Wife, Daughter and friend… These are just some of the words to describe Apostle Dr. Janice F. Thomas. But the word that describes her best is Love. This is the feeling you get every time you enter into His Kingdom Ministries and especially when you are in the presence of this awesome woman of G-D. As CEO, Founder, and Senior Pastor of His Kingdom Ministries, she puts her life on the line everyday to win souls for the Kingdom of G-D. By her side in ministry, husband Bishop Randall K. Thomas pushes her to go to higher heights and deeper depths so that no man will be left behind. She is the mother of 4: Tyarie, Ivory, Silas and Randi and the grandmother of seven. Born June 11, 1962 to Paulette Ingram (deceased) and Thomas Ingram in Kinston, NC, she was reared in the church and decided early in life that ministry was her life’s mission.

A former educator in Durham’s Public School System, Apostle Thomas is an advocate for education. Agreeing with Hosea 4:6 “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge”, she founded His Kingdom Covenant Theological Seminary School, which celebrated its first graduating class this past September. She also founded the Fellowship of Kingdom Covenant Apostolic & Deliverance Churches International.

Apostle Dr. Janice F. Thomas teaches that we are faith-filled beings and that we have the power to speak a new world into existence. She often says, “If you don’t like the world you’re living in, create another world.” A spiritual mother to many sons and daughters, Apostle Thomas travels across the U.S spreading the message that Jesus saves, Holiness is the Order of the day, and Sign, Wonders, and Miracles follow those who believe

