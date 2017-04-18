Local
NCAA Big Decision Day For NC

Melissa Wade
Indiana v Syracuse

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

The NCAA will announce today whether it will return to NC and on what scale.  Many are hoping that the success of UNC-CH and Duke Universities and the changes in the HB2 bill, will convince the organization to return in a big way.

The NCAA is set to announce their host cities and universities for tournaments through 2022, with North Carolina’s 133 bids being back in the running.  NC bids will have an estimated economic impact of $250 million.

NCAA bids

