Women's Empowerment
Meet Us Today At McDonald’s To Win Tickets To WEN

Melissa Wade
Women's Empowerment 2017

You want tickets to see Taraji P. Henson,  CeCe Winans, Bishop Hezekiah Walker and more?…..

Join us on Today/Tuesday April 18th at McDonald’s  at 1700 Trawick Rd. Raleigh from 1-2pm for your chance to win tix to Women’s Empowerment. Get your favorite drinks for just a buck or two… like any size soft drink or Mickey D’s Sweet tea for $1 or a McCafe smoothie, shake or frappe for $2.

Also….

Join us on Wednesday April 19th with Parents for Educational Freedom from 10am – 12noon at Bethesda Christian Academy – 1914 S. Miami Blvd. in Durham for a chance to win tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017.

Join us this Thursday April 20th at Michael Jordan Nissan – 3930 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, from 1-2pm for your chance to win tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017, meet Cousin Kera and the great selection of vehicles on the lot.

