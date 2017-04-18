No, Joy Lane Is Not To Blame For Steve Stephens’ Actions

What was supposed to be a peaceful Easter Sunday ended in tragedy for an innocent elderly man who was doing nothing but walking down the street after dinner. Cleveland investigators say that Robert Godwin Sr.’s death was random as they believe that Steve “Stevie Steve” Stephens just walked up to the 74-year-old and shot him in the head.

In a video of the murder that was posted on Facebook, Stephens is heard saying, “Found me somebody I’m about to kill …this old dude.”

According to that same video, as the 34-year-old geared up to shoot Godwin, Stephens said his ex-girlfriend’s name, “Joy Lane,” and added “she’s the reason this is about to happen to you.”

In another video, Stephens said he “won’t stop” killing until his mother and ex-girlfriend call him.

“I’m killing motherf****rs all because of this b***h …She’s putting me at my pushing point…Today is the Easter Day Joy Lane massacre.”

While there were plenty of condolences being given on Twitter and Facebook for the Godwin family, like clockwork, misogynoir—the intersections of racism and sexism geared toward Black women—reared its ugly head when folks began to blame Joy Lane for Stephens’ unhinged and murderous behavior.

Peering through my timeline, I’ve witnessed both men and women question why Lane didn’t just call Stephens; wanting to know what she did to invoke this type of behavior; and that perhaps Lane should have been killed instead of Godwin. Even worse: Lane’s sexual skills have been said to have caused Godwin’s death and that she isn’t pretty enough to “drive a man” insane.

I wonder what that Joy Lane lady did that pissed off that Steve guy so bad. Like, a dude is dead and she won't even talk about it. wtf lady — Cheenou R. Moua (@cheenouwashere) April 18, 2017

this joy lane bitch need to call dude asap so he can chiilite ‼️ — CoryMontana〽️ (@corymontana1) April 18, 2017

Any bitch that got pussy like joy lane stay tf away from me bitch — 🚀MIR (@1RealMir) April 17, 2017

Is it fucked up that i think that guy should just kill joy lane instead of all those other people … ? — kiaraliz ♔ (@Lovenyasiaxo) April 18, 2017

I'm on joy lane ass she ruinned my Easter — scooter (@ScootJeeezy) April 18, 2017

Idk Why That Cleveland Nigga Killing People Over That Ugly Bitch Joy Lane 💀that nigga better get a bag and Go home 😭😭💯 — Lucas 🏀💉 (@1x4luc) April 18, 2017

No disrespect but if somebody had to die it should've been Joy Lane — Shay Butta 🌸 (@AntaniaBased) April 17, 2017

Talk about the bottom of the barrel. Thankfully, there were plenty of folks speaking out against this nonsense:

leave black women the fuck alone. leave BLM the fuck alone. leave mental ilnesses the fuck alone. leave Joy Lane the fuck alone. — jan (@verblackular) April 16, 2017

Praying for Joy Lane… she is a victim in this as well. She deserves peace and freedom now she won't get it — Wavy Crockett (@Cos_or_Jefe) April 16, 2017

if you blame Joy Lane for this man's horrendous actions, you're the worst kind of person and are deluded as hell. — alasian (@Alasia_Justine) April 18, 2017

@WayneDupreeShow I feel for Joy Lane. To lay this murder at her feet. I can't even imagine what she must going through. — Sebastian Cole (@SebastianCole_) April 18, 2017

anyone who wants to put the blame for these murders on Joy Lane rather than on toxic masculinity/male entitlement can get these hands tbh — Devin Michael Lowe (@ThatBoyYouLike) April 17, 2017

Lawd. Toxic masculinity + patriarchy = blaming Joy Lane for Steve Stephens' Cleveland rampage. I pray she's in a space space. This is on HIM — britni danielle (@BritniDWrites) April 17, 2017

Yes I know that Lane spoke to the press apologizing for Godwin’s death, calling Stephens a “nice guy” who “is generous with everyone he knows.” I also recognize how frustrating it is to hear that: How can you call a murderous man a “nice guy”? But before we jump down her throat, let’s also keep in mind how much pressure is placed on Black women to defend Black men to the end, regardless of what they do and say. (And I know you all know what I’m talking about.)

This still isn’t her fault.

Regardless of whether Lane was abused or what she thinks of Stephens—it’s impossible to deny how hypocritical the public response to this whole situation has been. Let’s just say she had been abused: We often blame Black women for staying in abusive relationships, wondering why they don’t leave, ignoring the fact that leaving puts us more at risk to being killed. But when a Black woman has garnered enough courage and has the support to walk away from something dangerous; we blame her for having the audacity to be free.

Real talk: Folks are still mad at Ciara for not putting up with Future’s infidelity and finding true love. It’s as if Black women’s only role on this earth is endure pain for the sake of men and the community at large.

What’s even more infuriating is our inability to hold men accountable for their own actions. To see such a massive refusal to acknowledge that what happened is solely on Stephens’ shoulders is not only heartbreaking, but terrifying. That and the misguided belief that this situation is some isolated incident and not part of much larger problem in our community: Toxic masculinity.

I better not hear none of that "toxic masculinity" crap over this Joy Lane mess. As a masculine man i hope Joy Lane is safe. — Malcom Martin Garvey (@PROBLACK6121) April 17, 2017

We can no longer keep turning a blind eye to the sexism and gender violence that plagues Black America. We need to have honest conversations about how toxic masculinity breeds disdain for Black women and we have to do that in a way that doesn’t pathologize or demonize our men. But first we need to admit that we have a serious problem.

And I fully understand the reluctance to do so. In this #BlackLivesMatter world we want to protect our Black men and boys given that they have targets on their backs every time they walk out the door. But so do Black women—and not just when we enter White America or cross paths with the police, but when we exist in own homes, walk down our own streets and even when we lie in our own beds.

We are vulnerable, especially to violence that comes from the hands of the very men that we have been raised to fall on swords for and start social movements in their names. But who is standing up for us?

It’s exhausting to watch my own call us “Queens” out of one side of their mouth and then out the other, scapegoat us for everything that is wrong with Black folks. In the end, I hope that one day Lane—and others who blame her—will realize that Stephens’ actions—and men like him—are never about what Black women are doing or invoking. Death, violence and abuse are about the perpetrators’ poor choices, callousness and instability.

Now, just think if we could actually make them own it.

SOURCE: Twitter

RELATED NEWS:

Cleveland Facebook Shooting Victim’s Family Remembers Him: ‘He Was A Good Man’

Manhunt For Facebook Killer Widens To 5 States

What We Know: Murder-Suicide At San Bernardino School Leaves 3 Dead

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: