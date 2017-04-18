Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Summer-Ready Slay: Serena Williams Posted A Bikini Pic ‘Just Because’

Serena previewed summer in a sunny bikini pic and served body goals. Can you really call it a summer body if this is her year-round physique?

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Serena Williams has never been shy about her figure, and she recently reminded us all why.

The Gold Medal Olympic Tennis champ decided to slip into a sunny two-piece and strike a pose. She was feeling her look so much she just had to share! Serena brought all types of sunshine to the pic, serving cheekbones and slay in equal portions for this post.

It’s not clear whether this was part of her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue spread, or a super-polished snap from her personal files, but she is continuing to be body goals.


Please excuse us while we search for a personal trainer.

RELATED STORIES:

Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her Wedding Dress On Instagram?Link

Serena WIlliams Shares Romantic Photos Of The Day She Got Engaged

Serena Williams Slays In 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated Issue’

Fitness , Serena Williams , Summer

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of a Princess
 4 days ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 5 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16