Faith Walking: It’s Hard To Trust Someone You Don’t Know [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that its hard to trust someone you don’t know. Often, people think they know God, but He’s more of a stranger to them than they realize. And when that is the case, the enemy can more easily lie to you about who He is and who you are. If you want to know God, look into his word and see what he does, what he has done for people thousands of years ago, and what he has done and can do for you.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica asks, would you be worried and fearful about life if you really knew God? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Jesus Went Through It Too [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Lose Your Flavor [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: I’m In Trouble And It’s All Good [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]