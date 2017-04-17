Ericaism: As For Me And My House, We Will Serve The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains the significance of the scripture, “as for me and my house, we will service the Lord.” Erica talks about the scripture being a declaration of intent: “we will” serve the Lord, instead of we will “try,” or we “might” serve the wall. Erica calls these words halfway words. These words don’t have strength, however, because they leave room for doubt, which the enemy uses to destroy.

You have to make the decision to do something. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

