A Mother’s Powerful Story About Fighting For Autistic Daughter’s Public School Education

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

A Mother’s Powerful Story About Fighting For Autistic Daughter’s Public School Education

Madeline Jones speaks out about identifying her daughter's autism and her struggle with the NYC Department of Education to obtain the proper education for her child.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment
In a four-part series on Autism Awareness, Hello Beautiful speaks with a mother, Madeline Jones, about identifying her daughter’s condition and her struggle to obtain the proper education for her in NYC public schools.

Watch the video above and let us know your thoughts in comments.

SEE ALSO:

Tisha Campbell-Martin On Raising A Child With Autism: “You Don’t Have Time To Feel Guilty”

Red Flags Your Child Might Have Autism

Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors

22 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors

Continue reading Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors

Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.


 

Autism , New York City Department of Education

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of a Princess
 4 days ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 5 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16