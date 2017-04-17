Trump Supporter Blames President For Inspiring His Alleged Assault Of Black Female Protester At Rally

A 75-year-old Trump supporter is accused in a lawsuit of assaulting a Black female protester at a March 2016 campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky. But the veteran says he’s not responsible for the attack, pointing a finger of blame at President Donald Trump.

NBC News reports that Alvin Bamberger filed a cross claim Friday arguing that he would not have shoved Kashiya Nwanguma if Trump hadn’t directed supporters at the rally to remove the protesters.

Bamberger’s response to the federal lawsuit states he “would not have acted as he did without Trump and/or the Trump Campaign’s specific urging and inspiration.”

Nwanguma was one of three peaceful protesters at the rally who sued Trump, Bamberger and another audience member identified as Matthew Heimbach. It accuses Trump of inciting the crowd to assault them.

In a video of the incident, Trump is heard telling his supporters to “get them out,” pointing to the three protesters.

Bamberger’s attorney argues in the cross claim that Trump is liable, in part, because he “promised to pay the legal fees of those who — following Trump’s urgings — removed the protesters at multiple rallies.”

The cross claim comes two weeks after a federal judge rejected Trump’s free speech defense and ruled that the lawsuit against the president, Bamberger and Heimbach could move forward.

The judge wrote: “It is plausible that Trump’s direction to ‘get ’em out of here’ advocated the use of force. It was an order, an instruction, a command.”

