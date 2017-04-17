National News
Search For Man Who Killed Elderly Man On Facebook

Melissa Wade
Ongoing Chicago Violence Draws Ire And Threat From President Trump To Send Federal Law Enforcement Help

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

 

A manhunt for a suspect who authorities said killed an elderly man and then posted the video on Facebook expanded outside Ohio, with authorities calling on residents of nearby states to be on alert.

Police report that Steve Stephens, 37, is suspected of killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin on Sunday in a residential area east of Cleveland.
Police told CNN on Sunday night that Stephens “may be out of state at this time,” because his cell phone ping was detected about 100 miles east of Cleveland in Erie, Pennsylvania.
He was driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary license plates, Cleveland police said.
Stephens’ mother, Maggie Green, told CNN the oldest of her three children came by her house Saturday afternoon. “He said this is the last time I was going to see him.  Stephens mother quoted him saying,”If you see me again, it’ll be a miracle.”
When Green spoke with her son on Sunday, he told her he was “shooting people” because he was “mad with his girlfriend” of about three years.
Read more at CNN.com
