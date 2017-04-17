Cleveland Police Hunt For Suspect In Facebook Live Homicide

Cleveland police called on a suspect, who authorities said killed an elderly man and posted the video on Facebook on Sunday, to surrender, reports CNN:
“We need to bring this to a conclusion — today,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters during a search for the suspect, identified as Steve Stephens.
“There is no need for any further bloodshed in this incident tonight,” Williams added.
Stephens didn’t know the elderly victim he killed around 2 p.m., before a manhunt began, said Cleveland authorities, who did not release a motive.
Stephens also claimed to have committed multiple homicides, according to police. Williams said, “Currently, there are no other victims that we know of.”
SOURCE: CNN
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
37 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 37
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 37
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 37
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 37
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
5 of 37
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 37
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 37
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 37
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 37
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 37
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 37
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 37
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 37
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 37
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 37
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 37
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 37
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 37
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
20 of 37
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 37
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 37
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 37
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 37
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
25 of 37
26. Delrawn Small, 37
26 of 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
27 of 37
28. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
28 of 37
29. Gregory Frazier, 56
29 of 37
30. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
30 of 37
31. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
31 of 37
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
32 of 37
33. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
33 of 37
34. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
34 of 37
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
35 of 37
36. Joshua Beal, 25
36 of 37
37. Kajuan Raye, 19
37 of 37