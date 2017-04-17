Cleveland Police Hunt For Suspect In Facebook Live Homicide

Cleveland police called on a suspect, who authorities said killed an elderly man and posted the video on Facebook on Sunday, to surrender, reports CNN:

“We need to bring this to a conclusion — today,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters during a search for the suspect, identified as Steve Stephens.

“There is no need for any further bloodshed in this incident tonight,” Williams added.

Stephens didn’t know the elderly victim he killed around 2 p.m., before a manhunt began, said Cleveland authorities, who did not release a motive.

Dear Twitter users whatever you're doing RT this to be useful not just to the police but to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/BcIHs9UwLr — Guler (@guleryuksel93) April 17, 2017

Stephens also claimed to have committed multiple homicides, according to police. Williams said, “Currently, there are no other victims that we know of.”

SOURCE: CNN

SEE ALSO:

Georgia Man Assaulted By Police Says He Had Previous Encounter With Officer

Accused San Bernadino Shooter Hid Rage Behind Cheerful Social Media Posts, Police