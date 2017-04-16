CouplesWeLove: Erykah Badu Shares Tender Video Cuddling With Her Boo

Erykah Badu.

Spring is in the air; and so is the love for

The singer recently posted a video on Instagram of a tender moment with her boyfriend, television producer Carl Jones. The two are cuddling while playing with a heart-shaped best friend locket with the caption “@iamcarljones I got a second I mean third I mean forf time at LUV!”

Invitation☄️ @iamcarljones I got a second I mean third I mean forf time at LUV! A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Apr 14, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Adorable!

The two went public with their relationship last spring and seem to be going strong!

Coachella '17 A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Love it!

RELATED NEWS:

Share My Coconut Oil, BAE: Erykah Badu Has A New Boo

Unbossed And Unbothered: Tamron Hall Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Queen Latifah & Jill Scott Sign On For Upcoming Movie About Flint

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: