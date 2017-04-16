CouplesWeLove: Erykah Badu Shares Tender Video Cuddling With Her Boo

Spring is in the air; and so is the love for Erykah Badu.
The singer recently posted a video on Instagram of a tender moment with her boyfriend, television producer Carl Jones. The two are cuddling while playing with a heart-shaped best friend locket with the caption “@iamcarljones I got a second I mean third I mean forf time at LUV!”
Adorable!
The two went public with their relationship last spring and seem to be going strong!
Love it!
RELATED NEWS:
Share My Coconut Oil, BAE: Erykah Badu Has A New Boo
Unbossed And Unbothered: Tamron Hall Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram
Queen Latifah & Jill Scott Sign On For Upcoming Movie About Flint
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours