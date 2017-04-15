HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: ‘Empire’ Stars Grace & Trai Byers Celebrate Their First Anniversary

Empire stars,(Andre) and his lovely wife,(Anika aka Boo Boo Kitty), are celebrating their first anniversary today (April 14).

They took to social media to celebrate the day they became man and wife.

Trai shared a photo from the moment he proposed to Grace.

His caption read:

Thank you Lord for the amazing gift of salvation through your son Jesus Christ. You never cease to amaze me with your unconditional love, pulling me along a race I never knew I’d run. It is the honor of my life to be yours. I love you! It is also very special that I get the double pleasure of celebrating my anniversary on this Good Friday, a marriage to the woman you designed for me. In all my creativity, that I couldn’t even imagine that you would have her in store for me. Guess it’s true, favor ain’t fair! Watch over us as we continue to push through to our destiny, a purpose designed by you. We stand side by side, hand in hand, forever honoring you…The tether that binds us together❤️ Amen! #thebestfriday

Grace shared an intimate photo of them as well.

Her caption read:

First, we commemorate the ultimate sacrifice of God’s love through His son. The experiences I have personally had with God’s grace and love are immeasurable. The power I’ve seen and the mercy I’ve known cannot be matched. I love basking in His spectacular creations of nature because they continue to remind me of how small I am in comparison to His Majesty. I’m forever grateful for and humbled by God’s presence in my life and the blessings He has bestowed upon me; one of which, is my husband. As we also celebrate our very first wedding anniversary today, I see that Love has so many different names and faces and it feels like he has shown me them all through God. I’ve learned love through joy, compromise, laughter, communication, patience, humility, selflessness, next-level consideration, sacrifice and wisdom. Here’s to my king who gets up every morning and prays, leads, cares for, protects, and secures our family with the greatest of love. And here’s to the ultimate King; our God, who IS love; the cornerstone of our marriage, our hearts and our lives. Today is not only Good Friday; for me, it’s the Best Friday.

Black Love is Real & Beautiful …

Congratulations Trai & Grace ….

