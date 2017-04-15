Report Shows Black Children In NYC Die Disproportionately From Fatal Injuries

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Report Shows Black Children In NYC Die Disproportionately From Fatal Injuries

According to the study released by the Health Department, they die from fatal injuries at triple the rate of other kids in New York City.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A new report reveals an alarming disparity surrounding fatal injuries endured by Black children in New York City. According to the New York Daily News, a Health Department report released on Friday shows that African-American children in New York die from injuries at triple the rate of other kids throughout the city.

From the New York Daily News:

More than 6.5 of every 100,000 black children under the age of 12 suffer fatal injuries compared to a rate of 2.1 for Hispanics, 2.2 for whites and 2.3 for Asians, the report says.

The study, which examined data from 2010 to 2014, also found that boys and children living in the poorest neighborhoods die from injuries at higher rates than other kids.

On average, 39 city children suffer fatal injuries — as a result of homicides, suicides and other incidents — each year.

According to the report, homicides were the second most common cause of death and unintentional causes that included traffic accidents and fires accounted for half of the incidents, reports the outlet.

Health Commissioner Mary Bassett told the New York Daily News that the Health Department will continue to work toward creating safer environments for communities of color and children living in poverty.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Devastating: Teen Accidentally Kills Himself On Instagram Live

North Carolina Teen Rescues Baby Cousin From Burning Home

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

12 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

black children , Black Deaths , health department , homicide , Mary Bassett , New York City , NYC

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of a Princess
 3 days ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 5 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16