Ericaism: Get Thee Behind Me, Satan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that we should submit to God, resist the devil, and he will flee. Erica Campbell explains that the devil makes you feel like you’re alone in your struggle, when that is completely untrue. God will answer you and fix your problems- when you submit to him, and do the work that faith requires.
You’ve got to get up and talk to God every single day, because the devil never stops whispering. As Erica says, “make sure you’re taking in God information, and not just good information.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
3 of 41
4 of 41
5 of 41
6 of 41
7 of 41
8 of 41
9 of 41
10 of 41
11 of 41
12 of 41
13 of 41
14 of 41
15 of 41
16 of 41
17 of 41
18 of 41
19 of 41
20 of 41
21 of 41
24 of 41
25 of 41
26 of 41
27 of 41
28 of 41
29 of 41
30 of 41
31 of 41
32 of 41
33 of 41
34 of 41
35 of 41
36 of 41
37 of 41
39. Wow we were young!!!! This is exactly 20 years ago.... Together for 20... This May we'll celebrate 15 years on marriage.. #GodIs #SoGood #WE15 @imericacampbell
40. #TBT me and @imericacampbell first Valentine's Day ©1997.... Photo Credit @teddyandtina
41. I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbell
