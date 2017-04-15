Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Get Thee Behind Me, Satan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that we should submit to God, resist the devil, and he will flee. Erica Campbell explains that the devil makes you feel like you’re alone in your struggle, when that is completely untrue. God will answer you and fix your problems- when you submit to him, and do the work that faith requires.

You’ve got to get up and talk to God every single day, because the devil never stops whispering. As Erica says, “make sure you’re taking in God information, and not just good information.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Tina Campbell On The Importance Of Speaking God’s Word Over Your Life [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Messy Conversations [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: You Need To Find Something To Do (You’re Bored) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

41 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]


 

Erica Campbell , ericaism , faith , God , power , prayer , satan , work

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of a Princess
 24 hours ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16