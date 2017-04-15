Entertainment News
Here He Is: Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!

Janet has just introduced the special man in her life!

Janet Jackson took a post-nap pic with her baby, and she’s sharing it with everyone!

The “Control” singer, who is currently going through a split with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, took a moment to enjoy their son.

After some quality bonding time, Janet wanted to introduced her 3-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana, to the world.

She posted a picture on Instagram, captioning the show, “My baby and me after nap time.”

It’s the first time we’ve gotten a clear look at him since Janet delivered him in January. Check out the cutie pie below!


RELATED STORIES:

Janet Jackson Changed Locks On NYC Apartment Weeks Before Announcing Separation

Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy

No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Split; Calls Her A Scammer

