Author and Playwright S. Kristi Douglas is emphatic about encouraging women to know their worth. The Founder and Executive Director of ‘She Reigns Ministries ‘ here in Charlotte is exhausting every effort to bolster the self-esteem of every woman that either seeks validation or long for the approval of others. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland , talked with S. Kristi Douglas about her new book, ‘Portrait of a Princess: The Truth About You from the King’s Point of View’ and the upcoming Woman’s Empowerment Workshop.

