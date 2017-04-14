Bishop William Murphy: “You Are The Best Investment God Has Ever Made” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bishop William Murphy shares an Easter message for the Get Up! listeners. He says, “you are the best investment that God has ever made.” He explains that God is committed to protecting his investment, and that He is not “tripping over what’s happening to you.” In fact, he’s already dispatched angels to come help you out of one season and into the next one.

Bishop William Murphy explains that this is what the resurrection is about; God is sending someone to spice up your life and announce your comeback. Click on the audio player to hear more of his powerful message in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

