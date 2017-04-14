Faith Walking: Jesus Went Through It Too [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Faith Walking, Erica Campbell wants us to understand that Jesus needed people while he walked this earth. And several of those disciples that he walked with betrayed him or doubted him. Jesus had to go through so much pain, but you can’t forget the end of the story, Erica notes.

Follow @GetUpErica

Jesus eventually defeated death. So while you are here on earth going through it, you should remember that Jesus went through it too, and came out of it victorious, as you will, as long as you keep the faith. Click on the exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Lose Your Flavor [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: I’m In Trouble And It’s All Good [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Go To Bed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]